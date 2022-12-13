Pandemonium as Gunmen Invade Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

There was a pandemonium in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as suspected gunmen reportedly invaded a local market to enforce sit-at-home order.

A source said four gunmen invaded Ahiaofu market at the early hours of yesterday and allegedly set some goods ablaze.

The incident created fears and caused stir and confusion, as people started running helter-skelter.

Human and vehicular movements were paralysed. Banks, eateries, supermarkets and other major facilities were abruptly shut down in the state.

Confirming the incident, the Special Security Consultant to the Ebonyi State Government, Hon. Stanley Emegha, noted that it was a gang of hoodlums that invaded the market.

He said: “For clarity purposes, it was a gang of hoodlums that invaded Ahiaofuru Market on the Abakaliki/Enugu highway where they partially attacked a provision shop, causing a stir around the axis. However, no life was lost as being circulated by rumour mongers and enemies of the state.

Again, all government functions still stand as scheduled because the state is fully and absolutely under control. The men of Ebubeagu and other security agencies have been drafted to strategic locations while others are on patrol to further secure the citizens and their property.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, said there was no invasion of gunmen, dismissing the speculation as mere rumour, as he urged the people to go about their normal businesses without any fear.