Bayelsa  Restates Commitment to Prosperity for All





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government emphasised it is committed and focused on policies, projects and programmes that would promote the prosperity of the land and people of the state.

The State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Empowerment and Social Development, Mrs. Faith Opuene, stated this while addressing the beneficiaries of the 9th in the series of the monthly Women and Youth Empowerment Programme for the month of October.

Opuene spoke yesterday at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Women Affairs Secretariat Annex 4, Yenagoa, as she doled out N200,000 cash for each the beneficiary drawn from all wards in the eight local government areas.

Opuene, who is the Chairperson of the Empowerment Programme, said that Governor Douye Diri’s sustained investment was aimed at promoting small scale businesses.

She said that the money was given to business owners to promote the business environment in a manner that ensures that indigenes of the state take a commanding share of the local economy through the small-scale sector.

She disclosed that so far, 1,890 small scale enterprises have benefited with a total sum of N378 million paid to them as grants.

The Women Affairs Commissioner encouraged the beneficiaries to invest the grants received in their businesses in order to meet the objectives of government.

She said: “This grant is part of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri’s commitment to assisting indigenous businesses to prosper. The only way to show gratitude is to put the money in your businesses. Governor Douye Diri is desirous of growing the local economy and create wealth. He is doing his own bit of the job by providing you the enablement. The ball is now in your courts, don’t disappoint him.”

According to the commissioner, machinery has been set up to monitor the beneficiaries and access the performance of the grant given to them.

Opuene, however, said report reaching her suggests that many beneficiaries are doing well and urged new beneficiaries to sustain the tempo.

“From next year, when the programme will be a year old, the empowerment committee will go around the state for an on-the- sport assessment of the programme with a view to ensuring that it is meeting government objectives,” she promised.

It could be recalled that the Youth and Women Empowerment Scheme commenced during the second anniversary of the administration in February 2022 in fulfillment of Governor Douye Diri’s promise to provide funding support for existing small-scale businesses.