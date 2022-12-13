Bandits Free Ex-Corps Member, Pastor Kidnapped in Abuja

FCTA contracts protection of Abuja rail to local security firms

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



A former member of the National Youth Service Corps and a pastor who were among the seven victims kidnapped during a raid on Kubwa Extension Relocation Estate last Tuesday have been freed by their abductors after paying ransom.

The ex- corps member, who completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme last month, is named Adenike, while the second released victim is Pastor Timothy.

They were kidnapped at their family home alongside five others during an attack that lasted over an hour, while two male adults were killed.

Even as they regained freedom, five other victims, two children, an elderly woman and two male adults were still in the kidnappers’ den.

The Chairman of the community, Alhaji Saidu confirmed the development yesterday. However, he could not confirm if ransom was paid to the bandits to facilitate the release of the two abductees.

“Adenike and Pastor Timothy have been released. They are fine and others are still with the bandits. I cannot tell you if any ransom was paid but all I know is that two of the seven people have been released,” Saidu said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has contracted the security of the Abuja Light Rail facilities to two local companies- Al-Ahly Security Guards Ltd and Segad Guards and Protection Ltd.

The task of protecting the rail facilities was passed to the security firms from the Chinese company, CCECC, that built and had been protecting the facilities and other components of the project.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Adamu Candido said the transition had become necessary as the administration was gearing towards the take -off of the Abuja metro rail.

He said the commencement can only be achieved if the tracks were in good condition.

He charged the newly contracted security outfits to live up to their responsibilities by ensuring they protect the equipment from vandals.

He also warned that the administration would no longer tolerate the manner where in the past hooligans ransacked the tracks and vandalised it.

He added that the administration had concluded plans to commence the maintenance of the vandalized equipment in no distance time in order to resuscitate the rail services hence the need for water tight security along the rail tracks, starting from the metro station.

“In recent past, hooligans and some bad elements ransacked the tracks and vandalized very critical equipment on the rail tracks. This will never be tolerated any longer and as the administration is gearing towards take off of the Abuja Metro, this can only be achieved if our tracks are safe.

“So in view of the fact that the maintenance will soon commence, it is only clear that these equipment that are being spread from the metro station and all through the tracks, need to be protected and secured,” Candido said.

Speaking earlier, the Acting Director, Department of Transportation of the Secretariat, Joseph Akinteye said according to the memorandum of understanding the administration had with the CCECC, its services would end by the end of December 2022.

Akinteye noted that after the commissioning of the project in 2007, the contractor had been protecting the facilities and components of the project.