Adeleke: Osun Eligible for 13% Derivation from Operating Coys

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, citing extant laws, said the state was entitled to 13 per cent derivation from every ounce of gold extracted from the state as well as other solid mineral fields.

He therefore, posited that his administration would henceforth beam its searchlight on the solid mineral sector especially, the activities of Segilola company and other similar interests operating in gold fields in the state.

This is as the state government has reported another discovery of alleged mindless looting of public properties at the Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, adding that the latest development was uncovered, when a physical inspection was conducted on the facility during the weekend.

But the media aide to the immediate past Osun governor, Ismail Omipidan, has described claims by Adeleke that the Osun lodge in Abuja was looted by Oyetola’s men as a mere diversionary tactic by the governor to cover up his unpreparedness for governance.

Speaking at the inauguration of the solid mineral sector committee, Adeleke noted that solid mineral has to do with the heart and soul of the state’s economy, and that the committee was saddled with serious assignment of recovering and protecting the common assets and God- given solid mineral resources in the state.

“Osun State, according to extant laws, is entitled to 13 per cent derivation from every ounce of gold extracted from our gold and other solid mineral fields. Segilola and other operating companies are expected by law to pay Osun state 13 per cent derivation on the value of gold and other solid minerals produced in the last 25 years.

“Till date, we have no record of any payment made by Segilola and other mining companies to Osun State. My administration is determined to recover every penny owed Osun State by companies operating in Osun gold fields.

“Osun State has been subjected to intense environmental degradation arising from activities of mining companies. River Osun has been polluted and our people are dying as related sicknesses are spreading. These are sad realities, which none of the mining companies has raised a finger to address,” he said.

He said his administration would insist on the companies paying for the cleaning up of rivers and environment, saying, Segilola and other companies operating in the state should take note that cleaning up of the environment was going to be a continuous exercise and the resulting expenditure would be borne by the companies.

The committee is expected to submit its interim report in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, in a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to Adeleke, said the physical inspection team was led by the Chairman of State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr B.T Salam and other top government functionaries.

He said the lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with public fund by those officials of the past administration.

The statement noted that from the main house to the service flats and up to the boys quarters, clear indications of valuables removed could be observed, adding that, items such as television sets, chairs, foams, electrical fittings, bed sheets, spoons and cutleries, among other valuables were illegally removed from the lodge.

“Every utility vehicles procured for use in the lodge was also carted away from the building. The lodge was in a terrible state and similar to the way we found the deputy governor’s quarters and others at the Government House in Osogbo following the brazen looting of that facility.”

“We are shocked by this lust for materialism as evidenced in the unexplained pilfering of public properties by officials of the past administration. Civil servants in the Abuja lodge confirmed the pillaging of state’s asset by Mr Oyetola’s men but said they were powerless in stopping them,” he said.

But Omipidan, in his reaction, said the governor’s constant accusations while the panels were still sitting were indications that the panels were set up to do hatchet jobs.

Omipidan asked: “If a panel on Assets Recovery has been set up, why not allow the panel do its job and then present their findings? You promised to invite people to appear before the panel. You have not heard from them, yet you are passing judgement already. What’s the essence of the panel since you already know the outcomes?”

Omipidan noted that what Osun had witnessed in the last two weeks was a vindication of his earlier position that the PDP was not ready for governance.

“Recall that when he inaugurated his transition committee in July, one of the terms of reference of the committee was to design for the governor what he would do within his first 100 days in office. And I said clearly then that these people were not ready for governance. We all can see now. It is manifesting,” he said.