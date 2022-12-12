IoD Blames Inadequate Attention to Corporate Governance for High Mortality Rate of Businesses

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has stated that inadequate attention to governance issues in business is a leading factor that has contributed to the high mortality rate of millennial businesses in Africa.

The president, IOD Nigeria, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, at the Network and Knowledge Sharing Session (NKSS) of the Young Directors Forum (YDF) themed, “Unlocking millennial directors’ potentials: The place of corporate governance,” in Lagos said oftentimes, the practice of emplacing corporate governance structures is not treated as a priority, saying that it ultimately checkmates the growth of promising businesses.

In her words: “I strongly believe that the insight gained from today’s session will change the narrative for many young businesses being nursed by some of our young directors present here.”

According to her, the YDF was created by IoD Nigeria to serve as a network of young, talented and up-coming board leaders who are keen knowledge seekers interested in taking advantage of the IoD Nigeria platform to build capacities in corporate governance skills and practices.

She said members of the Forum will also be able to access the free mentorship services of the Institute, while creating strong peer networks that add value in the course of discharging their roles and responsibilities as directors.

“Ultimately, they are groomed to become IoD Chartered Directors who give back to the society by mentoring others and supporting the growth of IoD Nigeria. The forum is also IoD Nigeria’s way of giving back to the society by committing to building a pipeline of future generation of technocrats, stellar board directors and business icons whose businesses outlast generations because of their ethical leadership practices and sound corporate governance,” she added.

Earlier, the Chairman, Young Directors Advisory Committee, Dr Adeyinka Hassan, said the young directors forum is all about developing capacity of young fruitful business start ups and even the older people who are known in business, while also helping them to put in place appropriate governance structure in running their business and making impact.

He also noted that the IoD sees the young directors as today’s leaders and not the leaders of tomorrow as been designated by the outside world.