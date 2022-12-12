2023: Middle Belt Restates Support for Obi, South-east Presidency

Obasanjo, Ugwuanyi, Obi, Adebanjo honour Nwodo at 70

Gideon Arinze in Enugu and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



President of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Bitrus Pogu, has said that the north central zone of the country remains committed to supporting a president of South-east extraction for the purpose of fairness, equity and justice.

Pogu made this known yesterday in Enugu at a colloquium held as part of the 70th birthday celebration of the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

The ceremony was graced by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo who was its chairman, leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba apex sociopolitical group, Ayo Adebanjo and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In his address, Pogu praised Nwodo over his role in the emergence of Obi as presidential candidate from the Southeast, noting that hopefully, the LP candidate will emerge as the next president of Nigeria by 2023.

“We have said it again and again that Interest of equity, fairness and justice, the president should come from the south, particularly, the Southeast” he said. In the middle Belt, we are with Obi for a better Nigeria.”

Speaking further he said: “When Obi emerges, Nwodo will stand by him as one of the persons who played a major role in presenting him to us”.

Meanwhile, eminent Nigerians from all walks of life converged on Enugu yesterday to honour the immediate past President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo as he marked his 70th birthday anniversary.

The men of note joined the celebrant at the thanksgiving Mass held at St. Mulumba Catholic Parish, New Haven, Enugu and the reception/colloquium that followed afterwards at the Amadeo Events Centre.

Among the prominent personalities were former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay.

Others included the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, leader of Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, Secretary General of Pan Niger Delta Forum(PANDEF), Ambassador Godknows Igali, among others.

Obasanjo said that the former Ohanaeze leader deserved to be celebrated for the “great contribution” he has made for the growth of his community, zone and Nigeria in general.

He said that it was not just enough for one to attain long years of age but to make useful impact on the society, adding that “what matters is your ability to contribute in making things better than you met them.”

Many speakers, who paid tribute to Nwodo for attaining three scores and 10, highlighted his selflessness, consistence advocacy for a better Nigeria where every section is treated equally without discrimination.

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Okoye decried the attitude of political leaders the insecurity situation in many parts of the country.

He said that that Christians in Igboeze North and Igboeze South local governments could not go to their churches to worship on Sunday due to the current insecurity problem in the areas.

Bishop Okoye said that those in position of authority all profess one faith or the other but they don’t usually practice what their religion teaches them hence their unsavoury attitude to insecurity.

“All these wars, fighting, and general insecurity only serve the interests of a few (political leaders),” he said, adding that genuine leaders should be concerned about what led the country to the downward road of insecurity and then make efforts to pull the brake.

At the reception a book titled ‘Dr. John Nnia Nwodo: Great Speeches, compiled and edited by a veteran journalist, Mr. Ike Abonyi, was launched.

The book, according to the reviewer, Dr Godknows Boladi Igali presented Nwodo as a voice crying out for a better Nigeria thst works for all and where peace and justice reign.