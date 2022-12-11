Okotie: Campaign Rallies Do not Reflect Political Realities in Nigeria

Segun James

As the political parties and their candidates embark on massive campaign activities, interim government campaigner, Rev. Chris Okotie, has warned Nigerians not to get carried away by the crowds they see at political rallies, saying this does not truly reflect the political realities in the country.

Okotie, in a press statement signed by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, said the presence of the mixed multitude at campaign rallies is no indication that a presidential candidate enjoys the support of the people.

He explained that some people attend these rallies purely out of curiosity or to catch a glimpse of the political leaders or to be part of the action.

Okotie, who is promoting his aboriginal democracy agenda as an alternative to the current system of government, said crowd-renting is mainly responsible for the crowd we see at rallies, which is why sometimes, the people are found at different rallies.

According to him, aboriginal democracy is the only concept that could produce the change Nigeria needs, not an election as being pursued.

“Nigeria’s second attempt at democracy has failed us as a nation,” even as he insists that an interim government is required to fashion a new, effective constitution that would be acceptable to all the federating units before a realistic election could be conducted.

“The present constitution is a unitary one and is inconsistent with our cultural realities being a product of retrogressive elements,” he said.

Okotie concluded that those who are opposed to restructuring are benefiting from the current system of recycled leadership, which has produced the present economic stagnation.