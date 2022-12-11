Ali Backs CBN on Cash Withdrawal Limits

i

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A legal luminary, Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN), has thrown his weight behind the new policy of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) on limiting daily and weekly cash withdrawal.

This is just as a former professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Ibadan (UI), Dawud Noibi, appealed to religious leaders to come together and find ways of guiding political gladiators so as to have peaceful and credible 2023 general election.

The CBN had pegged maximum daily withdrawals via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point Of Sale (PoS) terminals at N20,000.

It directed Debosit Money Banks (DMOs) to ensure that weekly over-the-counter (OTC) cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100,000 and N500,000, respectively.

Ali, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, weekend during the conferment of Iya Adini Musulumi of Carew Central Mosque on his mother, Alhaja Taibat Ali, said any policy that will revive the economy and put a stop to corruption and fraud should be supported.

He expressed optimism that the 2023 general election would hold peacefully, adding that though religious leaders might not have specific roles in the constitution because of the diverse religious beliefs in the country, they have a duty to contribute their quota towards peaceful elections.

According to him, “Any policy that will help us to revive our economy, address inflation, corruption and fraud should be supported. It is my view that every Nigerian that wishes the country well must support the policy as announced by the CBN. It is a policy that I believe would be of help in moving our economy forward.

“If you provide for the Muslims in the constitution, you provide for the Christians, and even the traditional worshippers. For us as a citizen, we must behave in accordance to the tenets of our religion, let’s be faithful to our faith and Nigeria will be better.”

Noibi, speaking in the same vein, appealed to religious leaders to come together and find ways of guiding political gladiators, so as to have peaceful and credible polls in 2023, maintaining that political leaders need to lead the nation in such a way that the country would overcome the challenges that have been facing it for a long time.

He said this is necessary so as to have free, fair and credible polls, adding that the role of religious leaders towards development of any nation cannot be over emphasised.

Noibi maintained that there is no other way this can be done except political leaders and gladiators follow the guidance of the Bible and Quaran, adding that it is only by doing this that Nigeria can have a peaceful and progressive nation.

He however prayed for peace to reign before, during and after the 2023 general election, so as to have a better future for Nigeria and its citizens.

Present at the ceremony were Dr. Wale Babalakin; the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Isiaq Oloyede; Chief Imams of Ibadanland, Ilorin and Ifetedo; judges; eminent legal practitioners and other distinguished personalities.