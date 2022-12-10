Labour Party Dissolves Ogun Chapter, Sacks Publicity Secretary

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja





As part of its efforts to manage an impending implosion, the Labour Party (LP) yesterday announced the dissolution of its Ogun State chapter and the suspension of the state party chairman, Michael Ashade, along with the state executive members.

This was even as the party wielded its sledge hammer on the National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, who was also suspended over allegations of anti party activities.

Their suspension followed a resolution made and adopted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) after a two-hour meeting held in Abuja.

The party has also announced the constitution of a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party pending when investigations of allegations levelled against the affected members is concluded.

This came hours after Arabambi raised fresh allegations against the national headquarters of the party on financial misappropriation.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted for almost two hours, the National Secretary of the party, Umar Farouk, said a disciplinary committee has been constituted to investigate the activities of the affected members.

He said: “The acting National Publicity Secretary has been suspended after investigating his anti party activities as a member of the party. The Labour Party chapter in Ogun State has also been dissolved.

“The Chairman and his Exco have also been suspended. A caretaker committee will take care of the party. Also, a disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate their anti party activities and report to the NWC.

Farouk who described the allegations levelled against the national chairman as baseless, said “the NWC has also unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure.”

He therefore called on party members to “adhere strictly to the provisions of the constitution and code of conduct of the party in the conduct of their activities.

“We also call on the general public to have more confidence in the party. We are anticipating these kinds of issues to be coming up but the leadership of the party is working very hard to ensure that we are not distracted,” he added.