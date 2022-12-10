INEC Plans to Hold Borno Elections in Super Camps

The Independent National Electoral Commission Resident Electoral Commissioner of Borno State, Mohammed Ibrahim, yesterday said next year’s elections will be held in super camps in 19 or the 27 local government areas of the state.

Briefing journalists on this development, Ibrahim described the super camps as buffer zones of sorts that will shield the voters from insurgents.

According to him, Borno State has 27 local government areas, three senatorial districts, 10 federal constituencies and 28 state constituencies, adding that it has 312 registration areas, 5,071 polling units and 2,514,228 voters, as contained in the preliminary register of voters.

Giving an idea of how the super camps will be deployed, Ibrahim said, “the residents of all the nine local government areas in the northern Borno senatorial zone will vote in super camps as those in seven of the nine local government areas in the central senatorial zone.

“The residents of three of the nine local government areas in the southern senatorial zone will also exercise their franchise in super camps.”

He said the residents of the remaining eight local government areas, comprising two in the central zone and six in the southern zone, will vote outside super camps as they used to do.