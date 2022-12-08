Planned Okada Ban: Stop Crushing our Seized Motorcycles, Association Warns Law Enforcement Agencies

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Association of Nigeria (ROMAN) has warned various law enforcement agencies in the country to desist from crushing its members’ seized motorcycles, even as it said such act was not a solution in an economically disadvantaged society like Nigeria.

The association also noted that the government at both federal and state levels stand to lose over N30 billion annually if it goes ahead with its outright ban of commercial motorcycle as a means of transportation in the country.

The move, the group noted, might have serious negative impact on the Nigerian economy as well an increase the rate of unemployment and insecurity in the country.

President of ROMAN, Alhaji Olusola Razaq, gave the warning yesterday at a one-day seminar/workshop organised by the Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) in Abuja.

Razaq, while speaking at the event, stated that if the action on the ban is not reviewed, it may impose serious unemployment implosion across the nation as well as increase insecurity and loss of about N30 billion revenue generated from the unions across the 36 states and FCT.

Many states governors are bent on banning the commercial motorcycle operators, whom they believe are aiding insecurity across the country.

The ROMAN president, however, observed that the federal government, through the parent ministries, should as a matter of urgency, start making suitable regulations that will ensure safety of operators than banning the life-saving activities.

Razaq said: “We are saying that the federal government as well as states governors should as a matter of fact ensure that more jobs are created through already established Okada unions.

“And there are so much to learn here, and it’s a fact that many families have been lifted out of poverty through commercial motorcycle transportation system. We should also not shy away from the fact that the system has also contribute in fighting insecurity by engaging idle minds.

“We ensure that all our riders are well educated on violence-free society. So many of them have also shunned being used by politicians at various occasions.”

He noted that commercial motorcycle transportation system, as a major small scale business opportunity cut across both educated and non-educated alike, remains a viable opportunity for beginners from poor background.

Razaq added that it is a business that has lifted lives of both unemployed graduates and uneducated ones.

“What the federal government has left undone is to create enabling environment, make laws and executive compliance. We all travel to other countries of the world such as India, China, and Pakistan and we also witness how commercial tricycle and motorcycle operate with which was adopted by the government as a regulation,” he added.