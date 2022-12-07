Tinubu Has Capacity  to Propel Nigeria to Greatness, Says APC Chieftain

Fidelis David in Akure

The newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Canada Chapter, Mr. Omololu Nick Apata has declared that the party’s standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to propel Nigeria to greatness.

The APC chieftain stated this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday through a Chieftain of APC in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi.

The statement noted that the new elected members include: Dr Abiola Oshodi as Vice Chairman, Media and Publicity secretary; Dr Yemi Adegbite, as General Secretary; Mr Hareef Olatunde as the Assistant Secretary General; Barrister Jide Oladejo as Legal Adviser and Mr Ibraheem Haruna as the Organizing Secretary.

Others include the Youth Leader, Anuoluwapo Afuwape, Women Leader, madam Ify Azikiwe, Deputy Women Leader, Madam Awawu Omotunde and the Financial Secretary, Awonuga Ayodeji.

Apata in the inaugural speech explained that the former governor of Lagos State is the most vibrant and qualified of all candidates jostling to be the next president of Nigeria in 2023 and will lead Nigeria towards the promise land if elected.

According to him, APC has been in power since 2015 and it is determined to do more in the current political dispensation to ensure that APC sustains the continuity necessary for the growth and development of the country.

Speaking on the objective of the party in Canada, he said: “My primary objective for APC Canada is to ensure that we are well positioned to promote the values of our great party and its presidential candidate to Nigerians in Canada and to our compatriots back home. Luckily our chapter can boast of diverse but dedicated members who are also very resourceful.”

Apata further affirmed that the party will play a significant role in deepening the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada after it clinches the apex seat in the 2023 general elections.

“For those who do not know, Canada is a world powerhouse economically. It is a country that nature has been so kind and generous towards. Her people have also utilized those natural resources to an enviable global success. Therefore, there is a lot that both countries can share in critical economic areas such as agriculture, extractive resources, engineering, and technology,” he revealed.

While speaking on the achievements of the party, Apata said: “APC Canada was very active in promoting and contributing towards the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. We were actively involved financially by sending funds to the party in Abuja and in utilizing the media to ensure that our presence was felt in the electoral process. We are determined to do even more in the current political dispensation to ensure that our great party maintains and sustains the continuity necessary to leave an indelible footprint of growth, development and stability for generations yet unborn in Nigeria.

“We are also blessed to have Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a transformative and visionary politician as our flagbearer. We are already making our presence felt in Nigeria by working with and supporting the Diaspora Directorate ably headed by Prince Ade Omole. It is also great to have a prominent member of APC Canada Chapter in the person of Dr. Abiola Oshodi as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“In a couple of weeks, we will be having our inaugural lecture where we hope to draw audiences from across the globe with a focus on the role that technology will play in the ABAT Presidency. We know our candidate is very keen on the use of technology as a vehicle for economic and social transformation of society. We are very hopeful that he will be able to join us for this very important presentation” the APC chieftain stressed.

Apata also revealed that the party is in the process of setting up a committee that will be dedicated to the debunking of social media misinformation directed at the party and its presidential candidate.

“There’s so much at stake in the forthcoming elections, it is not surprising therefore that in desperation, some people have turned social media to the harbinger of slander and blackmail. The role of the committee among others, will be to counter any lies or misinformation towards our principal candidate with facts that will invalidate their tissue of lies,” Apata added.