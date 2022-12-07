Stanbic IBTC Pension Launches Youth Talent Development Initiative 

Ebere Nwoji

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings has launched a first-of-its-kind talent hunt and youth development initiative tagged, “FUZE Talent Hunt.”

The leading Pension fund manager said in launching the campaign, it was seeking to promote indigenous talents and help them explore their creativity and business prowess through the initiative.

It said FUZE Talent Hunt would employ a holistic approach to youth empowerment, and feature four categories of activities across Music, Dance, Fashion and Technology.

Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Demola Sogunle, expressed delight in the opportunities and rewards FUZE holds for young Nigerians pursuing their dreams.

“Around the world today, young Nigerians are making a statement on the global scene, putting their names and communities on the roadmap to greatness. The average young Nigerian is bursting with talent and potential waiting to be harnessed, and we are here to give them the support they need to soar high. After all, Nigeria is our home and we drive her growth”, he said.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, spoke about the inspiration behind FUZE.

He explained that the project was to the benefit of the Nigerian society. He added that as a future-ready organisation, Stanbic IBTC valued talent, creativity and innovation, and created the platform to shine the spotlight on youngsters and provide the necessary support they required to succeed, regardless of their chosen sphere of influence or industry.

He said youth empowerment had become increasingly essential with the heightened unemployment rate declared by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics at over 33 percent.

Also speaking, Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajoma, said, “The primary goal of the FUZE Talent hunt is to create a platform for Nigeria’s talented youths to engage and learn from other youths while also gaining access to funds and best-in-class mentoring to support actualisation of their dreams”.