Bauchi Gov Assures Corps Members of Support

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has assured corps members posted to the state that Bauchi is a home away from home.

Mohammed stated this during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 Batch C, Stream II, corps members at the Bauchi State’s NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

He urged the corps members to take advantage of the friendly environment in the state to gain a deeper understanding of the people of the country.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Baba Tela, said: “Let me assure you that Bauchi State is for you a home away from home. Our people, as you will find out for yourselves, are hospitable, friendly and caring.

“I urge you to avail yourselves of this hospitable, friendly and accommodating environment to gain a greater and deeper understanding of the people of our great country.”

“This indeed is an opportunity for you to enrich your life and experience.”

He said that the people of the state appreciated and understood the objectives and philosophy of the NYSC, hence, his administration’s resolve to collaborate in order to ensure the success of the scheme in the state.

The governor, however, urged the corps members to justify the confidence the nation reposed in them and challenged them to seize the initiative to champion the course of national development and transformation.

Earlier, the Acting Director General of NYSC, Mrs. Christy Uba, commended the patriotic disposition of the corps members as demonstrated in their readiness to participate in the orientation exercise.

Uba, who was represented by the Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Namadi Abubakar, said that the exercise is an avenue that would provide them the opportunities to realise their potential and attain individual feats, both during and after service.

“I enjoin you to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate in all the camp activities.

“This will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,” she said.

A total of 1,250 corps members were posted to the state for the one year compulsory exercise.