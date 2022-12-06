Police Confirm Attempt to Kidnap Niger Senator

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Police operatives in Minna, the Niger state capital, have confirmed that there was an attempt by some hoodlums to kidnap the senator representing Niger East Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa.

The Police, which initially described the kidnap attempt story as “ Fake news”, said its new position followed investigation into the matter and revelation by one of those arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement yesterday that “Reference to the Commands’ earlier press release on the unfortunate invasion of Senator Sani Musa’s residence, Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District Niger State Police Command wishes to state that additional facts emerged in the course of investigation, as one of the suspects confessed further that the hoodlums led by the said Sherrif, presently at large targeted the Senator to his home in Minna.

According to Abiodun, “The hoodlums suspected that he could be at home, having attended a coronation ceremony at Kagara on the same date and to possibly kidnap him.”

He added that “Fortunately, the gang met his absence, broke into the house and ransacked the residence in the pretence of the purported search execution in the residence” saying “investigation is in progress, as effort is on top gear to apprehend other members of the gang and further development will be made public”.

In an earlier statement on Sunday the police said acting on a distress call its men arrested four suspects for allegedly invading the residence of Senator Sani Musa at the Tudun wada area of Minna on Saturday.

Wasiu Abiodun gave the names of those arrested as Oladele Peter Akano aged 49yrs ‘m’ of Kuruduma, Abuja,

Abdul Salisu aged 31yrs ‘m’ of Gwagwalada, Abuja, Felix Clarkson aged 47yrs ‘m’ of Karo Abuja, and Babagana Alhaji aged 39yrs ‘m’ of Chideri-Polo, Maiduguri

According to the statement during interrogation, the suspects claimed that they were mobilised by one Sherrif, “a purported whistleblower” who claimed to be working with a security agency at Abuja but presently at large.

The suspects, according to the police, confessed that Sherrif told them that there was foreign currency and arms kept in the residence of the politician resulting in their traveling from Abuja to Minna for a purported execution of search without any warrant

The statement added that on getting to the residence, the security operatives attached to the residence of the senator suspected the fake team and raised alarm for reinforcement, while the Police operatives attached to Tudun-Wada Division and Anti-kidnapping team of the Command were drafted to the scene.

He disclosed that four of the suspects were arrested with the a Toyota Sienna vehicle, while others took to their heels on sighting the Police reinforcement team.

Senator Sani Musa in a telephone interview confirmed the invasion of his residence and thank God for not allowing him to fall into the hands of the kidnappers.

Senator Musa said the residence was surrounding by people dressed in army uniform and carrying arms, saying we had to turn back.