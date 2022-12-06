Physiotherapist Urges Nigerians to Vote for Good Governance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As the country’s general elections approaches, a physiotherapist, Dr Arinze Osuamadi has called on Nigerians to vote for candidates who will promote good governance for the nation’s development.

Dr Osuamadi who is based in United States, said the sufferings faced by the people as a result of bad economy, urged Nigerians to vote in anyone whose ideas and philosophy will rescue the country out of poverty.

He made the call during the official opening of the Ace Grand Resort, at Rumuagholu Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking with THISDAY at the event, Osuamadi who is the Director of the resort, advised Nigerians to be conscious of who they are, where they come from, saying that they have no other place to call home than Nigeria.

“We should show that sense of ownership, we are all stakeholders in our country, people should not be so laid back, with ‘it doesn’t concern me attitude’, leaving the country into the hands of politicians.

“Nigerians should vote wisely during the 2023 forthcoming election, Nigeria will be better if Nigerians vote right.

“We are all suffering today, things are bad, economy is in a bad shape, all these are consequences of voting wrong people in governance, but if we vote right this last change, we will be able to come out of political slavery”.

Dr Osuamadi stressed that poor governance has also reduced the quality of education in the country.

He said he owe Nigeria a lot as one that enjoyed good education system with free tuition fee, low accommodation fee, during his young age.

He encouraged well meaning Nigerians and those who enjoyed governance and free quality education to join hands and make Nigeria a better place to live.

According to him “We are going to create an inpatient care services section where people who have ailment like strokes and orthopedic conditions will come and reside, then we offer them intensive rehabilitation services so that those of them who crawled in on wheelchairs, stretchers will be able to walk out of this place when they are properly taken care of”.