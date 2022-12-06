NPC Says Insecurity Won’t Affect 2023 Census

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has assured Nigerians that the 2023 census would be held in all parts of the country despite the security challenges in some states.

Kwarra said the commission has so far demarcated 773 Local Government Areas in the country, with only one left to complete the exercise.

The commission chairman spoke yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero in his palace, saying the census will be fully digitalised as it has already commenced using digital maps for counting houses.

“We are here on an advocacy visit as part of our preparations for the 2023 census due to the critical role of traditional institutions. Preparations for the census have already been intensified, and despite the security challenges in some places, the preparations have gone far across the federation.

Kwarra then pleaded with the Emir to help convey the message of the commission to all other traditional rulers down to the local level across the state.

The NPC chairman reiterated that “So far, we have already demarcated 773 Local Government areas and only one is left.”

“We have developed digital maps using high technology, and by April next year.”

He also maintained that “when the census is held, everything will be fully digital. We have counted a number of houses and we are testing the other instruments of the census and huge success is being recorded so far.”

Responding, the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero called on the people of the state to give maximum support towards the success of the exercise.

Bayero assured them that “Census is very important as it helps the government in planning policies and provision of basic amenities to people. I assure you that NPC will be supported in all its activities in all the five emirates in the state.”

The emir also called on people to give their maximum support and ensure everyone is counted so the state could maintain its position as the most populous state in the country.