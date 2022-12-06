New Adamawa FMC to Cushion Health Challenges in Communities Ravaged by Insurgency

Daji Sani in Yola

The Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre(FMC) in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Professor Yakubu Nyandaiti, has said the hospital would cushion the health challenges faced by communities ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency in northern Adamawa, Borno States, and parts of Chad and Cameroon Republics who have to travel hundreds of kilometres to access tertiary medical care.

The MD made the disclosure in his speech during the flag-off of the commencement of clinical services at the hospital yesterday in Hong town of the state.

According to Nyandaiti, “The hospital which was upgraded since 2020, was well equipped and has state-of-the-art facilities to provide effective services to the people of the area.

“The hospital has well equipped 100-bed mother and child friendly complex with state-of-the-art equipment with 20 incubators, ultrasound machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and equipment theatre units with 120 KVA solar energy that powers the complex.

“It has a 23-bed maternal and child referral centres, a 14-bed accident and emergency unit and a patient waiting area. It has a 22 body equipped mortuary, a functional oxygen plant with the capacity to supply 8.5 cubic units of oxygen per hour. The hospital has built 10 units of two bedroom houses for staff and a modern incinerator.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Hong LGA, Inuwa Warada, commended the federal government, Adamawa State Government and the SGF for ensuring the dream of the people through making the tertiary health care facility in the area a reality.

The chairman, who was represented by the Secretary of the local government area, Aliyu Sa’ad, noted that with the commencement of clinical services in the hospital today, all speculations regarding the hospital shall be put to rest.

He noted that Hong LGA authorities would provide a certificate of occupancy to the hospital, and the C of O would be presented to the management of the hospital in due course.

He noted that no fewer than 3,000 staff will be employed by the hospital, adding that the area will soon be bustling with a lot of economic activities as the federal government has already earmarked over N2billion in 2023 for the hospital.