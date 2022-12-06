NCDMB Hails Solewant Group’s Contributions to Nigerian Content Devt

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has hailed the contributions of Solewant Group to the development of Nigerian content in the oil and gas sector, describing the company as the champion of the local content in the country.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote made the commendation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the weekend while addressing participants at the 6th annual Business Open Day programme of Solewant Group.

Represented by the Director in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation at the NCDMB, Mr. Tunde Adelana, the Executive Secretary noted that it was one thing to encounter challenges and another thing to tackle them headlong.

“Solewant has proved that it can do it and has done it in the area of steel pipe production and pipe coating solutions as shown in their plant. Their facility is number one and for me, Solewant is leading the way. Confidence in ourselves is a major challenge and Solewant believes it can do it, today they are doing it,” Wabote said.

In his speech at the event, the Group CEO of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi said his company is fully committed to complying with the provisions of the Nigerian oil and gas regulations as championed by the NCDMB.

He said by so doing, Solewant has helped the country to unlock her energy resources by increasing its production capacity and creating competent local manpower, thereby ensuring that in-country vendors or stakeholders in its fold benefit from their operations.

According to him, Solewant Group manufactures and delivers steel pipes, pipe coating, fabrication, construction, concrete and metal surface protections through their range of product solutions to the oil, gas and water industries.

He said that the group’s business is built on expert knowledge, outstanding customer service and highest quality work for all the clients that they serve.

The Group CEO of Solewant Group added that some of the company’s factories are now utilising some raw materials that are locally sourced.

He noted that they do not lower quality and standards in their manufacture and supply of premium quality products, pointing out that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has also approved their products as a regulatory body in the country.

According to him, the company’s Industrial Area has created employment for over 800 Nigerians and provided support for the development of the country’s economy.

Also speaking, the Group Executive Director of Solewant Group, Mr. Matthew Aganren said having received the approval from SON on the manufacturing of coatings and paints, Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings and paints Limited has commenced commercial production of paints for their customers in the country.

In his goodwill message, a representative of the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company(SNEPCO), Obi Onochie said the business environment can only get better when ideas are shared. He disclosed that over $800 million contracts was awarded by Shell to Nigerian companies in 2021.

He noted that Solewant that has shown capacity, and invested in facility in Nigeria, in line with the NCDMB policy.

On his part, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, represented by an official of the apex bank, Mr. Kasere Solomon said the economic impact of in-country manufacturing cannot be overemphasized. This, he said is the reason why CBN places a premium on local currency production.