  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

LAPO Wins ‘Best Financially Inclusive MfB of the Year’

Business | 49 mins ago

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria has won the award of ‘The Best Financially Inclusive MfB of the Year 2022.

The award was presented to the bank at the maiden edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference, recently organised by The National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee (NFIS) supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The conference was a convergence of critical stakeholders, including Regulators, Operators, Policy Analysts and Government functionaries with the sole aim to examine the opportunities,  and challenges and proffering solutions to the snags along the nation’s Financial inclusion objectives.

Reacting to the development through a press statement, the Managing Director, LAPO MfB, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, expressed the bank’s appreciation for winning the award.

She said the award was a validation of LAPO’s immense impact on Financial inclusion through the consistent delivery of innovative Financial products and services to the last man in the last mile across Nigeria

According to her, “We appreciate the NIFS, organisers of this conference and the CBN for this recognition and award.

“We remain committed to our over 30 years mandate of providing social and economic support to members of low-income households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.