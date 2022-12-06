LAPO Wins ‘Best Financially Inclusive MfB of the Year’

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited, a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria has won the award of ‘The Best Financially Inclusive MfB of the Year 2022.

The award was presented to the bank at the maiden edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference, recently organised by The National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee (NFIS) supervised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The conference was a convergence of critical stakeholders, including Regulators, Operators, Policy Analysts and Government functionaries with the sole aim to examine the opportunities, and challenges and proffering solutions to the snags along the nation’s Financial inclusion objectives.

Reacting to the development through a press statement, the Managing Director, LAPO MfB, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, expressed the bank’s appreciation for winning the award.

She said the award was a validation of LAPO’s immense impact on Financial inclusion through the consistent delivery of innovative Financial products and services to the last man in the last mile across Nigeria

According to her, “We appreciate the NIFS, organisers of this conference and the CBN for this recognition and award.

“We remain committed to our over 30 years mandate of providing social and economic support to members of low-income households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.”