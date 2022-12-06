Contempt: IGP Files Motion to Set Aside Proceedings

By Steve Aya



Following the committal order issued by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, 29th November, 2022, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has has filed a motion at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to set aside the contempt provision and committal order.

This was contained in a statement released to the press by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In the motion filed before the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, 1st December 2022, the IGP extensively highlighted grounds why the orders should be set aside, including noting that he had not been appointed into office as Inspector-General of Police when the case was instituted, and the reinstatement order in question granted.

The Police IG also affirmed that the contempt proceedings were served via substituted means in November 2018 and January, 2019 respectively, on the then Inspector General of Police, and not on him as the incumbent.

The IGP, in his deposition, noted that even before his assumption of office, official steps had been taken by his predecessors towards complying with the reinstatement of Patrick C. Okoli, the Plaintiff, as ordered by the Court.

As noted by him, this was evidenced by an official letter addressed to the Police Service Commission on the approval of the then Inspector General of Police, as far back as 2015, and before the court order of November 29th, 2022, requesting the Commission to issue a reinstatement letter to the Plaintiff, and also effect his promotion in line with the order of the court and in the exercise of their statutory authority in that regard. Hence, the grounds for the contempt proceedings ought not to have existed, ab initio.

The IGP also reassured Nigerians of his unalloyed commitment and steadfastness in defending the rule of law and respecting judicial authorities, and hence, would not wittingly or unwittingly disobey any order validly granted by courts of competent jurisdiction.