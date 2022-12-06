BAT Wins Award for Leading Nigeria’s Non-oil Exports to African Countries

Nume Ekeghe

In recognition of its outstanding contributions to the growth of the non-oil export sector, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has recognized British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) as “Best Exporter to African Markets for the Year 2022.

This award was conferred at the Council’s Award and Gala Nite which was held in Lagos recently.

British American Tobacco Nigeria came tops in the category after shrugging off competition from both Indorama Eleme Fertiliser & Chemical Limited and Dangote Cement Limited.

In a statement, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, explained that the Agency’s basis for the nominations and conferment of the Awards was the pre-shipment inspection reports of exports by the non-oil exporters. He also expressed appreciation to all non-oil exporters who have contributed to the expansion and development of the Nigerian economy in recent years.

BAT Nigeria has been involved in the manufacturing business in Nigeria for over 20 years and has been conducting both domestic and export operations from its US$ 185 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ibadan, Oyo State. Over the past 20 years, BAT Nigeria has generated revenues of over NGN 400 billion for the Nigerian Government through tax and other regulatory payments. in 2021 alone, BAT Nigeria contributed about N75 billion to the national treasury in the form of excise duties and other taxes.

In terms of export, BAT Nigeria exports to 14 (fourteen) countries in West and Central Africa, by virtue of which it has generated over US$ 500 million as revenue. Presently, BAT Nigeria is consistently one of the top 5 non-oil exporters each month, thereby contributing significantly to the Federal Government’s objective to diversifying Nigeria’s export revenue base. It generates / repatriates more than US$ 110 million in foreign exchange each year. BAT Nigeria also provides direct and indirect employment for over 350,000 Nigerians across the value chain.

External Affairs Director at BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, who received the award on behalf of the organization, expressed her delight at the award conferred on the organization.

In her words, “The Nigerian Export Promotion Council’s recognition of the volume of our exports to African markets is a testament to BAT’s contribution to the region’s economic growth and development. We have been involved with Nigeria, as well as the West and Central Africa region. We remain committed to advancing the non-oil sector in Nigeria as we create A Better Tomorrow.”