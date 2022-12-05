House Member Tasks Political Officeholders on Quality Representation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Plannimg and Economic Development, Hon. Saka Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo, at the weekend urged political office holders in the country to continue to rise to the needs of the electorate that elected them into office through effective and quality representation.

Olododo said that this would go a long way to accelerate the socio-economic growth of the rural populace.

Olododo, who represents Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, stated this in Ilorin during the flag-off of the newly constructed two roads in his federal constituency.

The feat was the eight of such roads he embarked on for the federal constituency since his election into the National Assembly almost three and half years ago.

He said that the electorate deserved good governance as the development would change the lives of the people for better.

The lawmaker who is seeking second term bid into the National Assembly under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the federal constituency berated the present government in the state for the total neglect his federal constituency since the APC led government came into power.

Olododo said that the facilitation of Baba Okankan-Onitobe-Onitiku Road in Ibagun ward, Ilorin East and Ansarul-Islam-Oke Aluko road in Okaka ward of Ilorin South Local Government added that the new roads when completed would advance the socio wellbeing of the people of the areas in the federal constituency.

He opined that “because of the laxity of the present government to genuinely address infrastructural decays bedeviling my constituency, I have made it incumbent upon myself to ensure my people gets dividend of democracy.

“This is another of the numerous results of my strive to make life better and meaningful for our people.

“Nothing can be compared to experience, it is the ones I have garnered throughout my sojourn of serving the people back home that is assisting me to get and bring these democratic goodies back home.

“The two roads we are commissioning today makes my facilitated road project about eight (8), spread across various communities of my constituency.

Olododo charged the people of Ilorin East and South to query the antecedents of his opponents viz a viz the impact they have been able to make for the people in their privileged positions in the past, noting that none of them comes close to his record of impact on the Constituency’s communities and its people.

“As election approaches, politicians with no second address would come cajoling you. I enjoy you to ask them to show what they have done in their privileged position of authority.

“We have facilitated several roads, electrification, sustainable empowerment projects and offered quality representation to our people. Ask them to show you their impacts.

While assuring his constituents that another massive empowerment program is in the pipeline, he further promised continuous quality representation beyond 2023, urging them to vote massively for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He pointed out further that “it is the only party that can take Kwara out of its precarious developmental situation it is currently in.”

Olododo, however, said that he would continue to attract more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the rural populace so as to bring more new lease of life to the people of the constituency and the state in general.