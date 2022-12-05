Ecobank Cardholder Wins All-expense Paid Trip to Qatar

Kayode Tokede

A customer of Ecobank Nigeria, Eziuche Ejike Michael, has emerged one of the winners of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Spend & Win Campaign and has been rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar courtesy of Visa.

The FIFA World Cup™ tournament is a truly global sporting event, bringing together different countries and diverse cultures on and off the field of play.

As the Official Payments Sponsor of the World Cup, Visa conceived the campaign to reward customers and football lovers who were active users of their Visa cards with cardholders only needing to spend a minimum of N50,000 in at least 5 transactions to qualify. The winners will have the opportunity of a first-class experience to the tournament, all expenses covered.

Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi in a statement said, “Mr Eziuche’s emergence as a winner is a reflection of the hassle-free payments experience our customers enjoy with their Ecobank Visa Cards. At Ecobank, we are always innovating our services to suit our customers’ lifestyle, especially when it comes to how they can effortlessly access our products. I am truly delighted for him and wish him a memorable time in Qatar.”