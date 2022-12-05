  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

Ecobank Cardholder Wins All-expense Paid Trip to Qatar

Business | 2 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

A customer of Ecobank Nigeria, Eziuche Ejike Michael, has emerged one of the winners of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Spend & Win Campaign and has been rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Qatar courtesy of Visa.

The FIFA World Cup™ tournament is a truly global sporting event, bringing together different countries and diverse cultures on and off the field of play.

As the Official Payments Sponsor of the World Cup, Visa conceived the campaign to reward customers and football lovers who were active users of their Visa cards with cardholders only needing to spend a minimum of N50,000 in at least 5 transactions to qualify. The winners will have the opportunity of a first-class experience to the tournament, all expenses covered.

Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi in a statement said, “Mr Eziuche’s emergence as a winner is a reflection of the hassle-free payments experience our customers enjoy with their Ecobank Visa Cards. At Ecobank, we are always innovating our services to suit our customers’ lifestyle, especially when it comes to how they can effortlessly access our products. I am truly delighted for him and wish him a memorable time in Qatar.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.