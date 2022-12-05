2023: Lokoja/Kogi LGAs Stakeholders Renew Agitation for Power Shift, Demand Gubernatorial Slot





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the continued alleged marginalisation politically in Kogi State, the people of Lokoja/Koto Karfe have reignited the agitation for power rotation, and have therefore demanded the governorship slot in 2023.

The decision to agitate for the governorship position ahead of the 2023 elections was made known at the stakeholders’ meeting of a political pressure group, the Lokoja/Koton-Karfe People’s Forum (LKPF), held in Lokoja yesterday.

The group decried the alleged marginalisation of the people of Lokoja/Kogi (Koto Karfe) federal constituency, stressing that it’s high time the people of constituency be allowed to produce the governor in 2023 in Kogi State.

The Chairman of the forum, Dr. Rajab Naibi, explained that the other zones in the state have treated the people of Lokoja and Kogi council areas as minority, and so eluded them in key electives positions.

According to him, “As we all know, the defining feature of the Nigerian politics has always been the struggle between majority and minority ethnic groups. The majority ethnic groups of Igala, Ebira and Okun have dominated the political landscape of Kogi State without consideration for the minority, and this has created imbalance in the political system.

“We have been largely ignored in the political consideration in the state as the Igala tribe has rules about 18 years while Ebiras will complete eight years in 2024. The Okuns have had their own share in acting capacity and the same set of ethnic groups have been rotating the position of deputy governor since the creation of state, unfortunately.”

The forum, while demanding the governorship tickets from all the political parties, said only the political party that has their sons or daughters’ as standard bearer will enjoy their support in 2023 governorship elections.

Speaking on behalf of Kogi Council area, the House of Reps member for Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Shaba, said it is natural and just for the governorship seat to be rotated to the western flank, and by extension to the Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency.

He said “It is natural that in 2024, the West should have the gubernatorial slot and by extension the Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency.

“It is disrespectful to limit the West only to Okun, and so this group will galvanise to produce the governorship seat. This group is about politics but not about political parties. So, anybody who underrates the zone does it at his own political peril.

“We want each party to choose candidates from the zone. We have paid our dues and have what it takes; we are united in this cause; and any party that give the gubernatorial ticket to the zone will enjoy the comfortable majority supports from the zone. It is time we occupy the Lugard House.”

Also, the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Alfa Imam, who spoke for Lokoja council area, said the gubernatorial struggle is achievable, urging the group to galvanise movement towards negotiating with other zones in the state.