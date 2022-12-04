Two Niger Gov’s Aides Dump APC, Join PDP

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A major crack has occured in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State following the defection to the opposition Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) by two top aides of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The duo are the political adviser to the governor for Niger East senatorial zone, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Azozo, and the political adviser, Niger south senatorial zone, Mr Ibrahim Ebbo.

The two top aides quit the ruling party in separate letters to their party leadership at the local government and ward levels last week.

Azozo, who was the Director General of the Malagi Campaign Committee during the APC gubernatorial primary election early in the year, said his withdrawal from the APC was for personal reasons.

Azozo also confirmed that his defection from APC to PDP in a telephone interview with THISDAY, promising to give an elaborate statement “very soon”.

As for Ebbo, he was unveiled at the inauguration of the presidential and gubernatorial campaign committees of the PDP at the state party secretariat Saturday.

The Director of Communications of the Governorship Campaign Committee, Mr Mohammed Yahaya, described the departure of the duo from the APC as “a major blow to the ruling party”.

Yahaya also disclosed that Governor Bello’s kinsman, Ababukar Dan Usman Sarkin Bakin Kontagora, has also tendered his resignation to the Kontagora Local Government chapter of the APC, but this could not be confirmed.

Yahaya said: “Mr. Azozo is warmly welcomed into the fold, as the party will benefit from the depth of his experience and long service to the state.”