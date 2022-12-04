  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Strike: Atiku Promises to Remove Bottlenecks in Education Sector

Breaking | 33 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday promised to ensure removal of bottlenecks stifling access to funds by tertiary institutions, if elected president in 2023.

Atiku who gave the assurance at the Arise TV presidential town hall series III Sunday evening said there’s need to avoid these bottlenecks.

According to him, the current system has bottlenecks because when government releases funding for universities it goes to another agency, that agency stifles the universities from getting these funds. 

Details later..

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.