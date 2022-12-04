  • Sunday, 4th December, 2022

Obi: FG Responsible for Mismanagement of Local Govt Finances

Breaking | 43 mins ago

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja 

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has blamed the federal government for the mismanagement of local government funds by state governments in the country.

Speaking at the Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series III Sunday evening, he said firstly the government must create a conducive environment for investment in states.

He added that there must the need for the government at the centre to have constant direct communication with state governors.  

Citing example of how he managed local government funds as Governor of Anambra, he said: “I want to use … to ask people to go and see how we managed to work with the state and local governments to be able to deliver effectively in the area of education”.

Details later…

