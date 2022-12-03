  • Saturday, 3rd December, 2022

Juwce Releases Liquor EP

Fast rising act, Onwukwe Franklyn Chinedu professionally known, as Juwce has released his new body of work titled “Liquor EP” consisting of 10 tracks.

Juwce believes that his new EP and new record label deal will further strengthen his music career and put him on a strong footing in the industry. According to the singer who recently signed a management deal with Richie Music Empire, he said making quality and relatable music would be the hallmark of his career as he continues to build his name for himself.

The Imo State-born Afrobeats singer said, “I am excited about the growth of my career and the positive comments I have been receiving. The signs are looking great and I am sure that the songs on the EP will put my career on another level.

“The festive season is looking very busy for me and my team now that I have joined Richie Music Empire.”

