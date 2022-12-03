Is Revving an Engine Bad for the Car?

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Imagine you’re sitting at a stoplight. You nearly jump out of your seat as you hear a booming VROOM VROOM from the car next to you. You’re no race car driver, but you know the sound. It’s a revved-up engine!

It might sound cool, but is revving a car engine bad for the car? Let’s dive in to learn more about what revving a car engine is, what it can do to your engine, and why you should totally avoid it.

Revving A Car Engine: What Does It Do?

So, what exactly does “revving” a car engine mean? It means you’re literally putting your pedal to the metal. You’re giving the engine gas to do what it does best.

Your car revs and makes that trademark noise when the RPM increases. This puts your engine fluids under pressure. That pressure helps make sure your car’s engine is lubricated, which means the engine can shift and hold gear.

For race car drivers, revving the car’s engine can be necessary to keep the car running at all. Talk about an important job!

Revving Makes Your Engine Perform Like It’s Driving (Except It’s Not)

When you rev your engine, you’re not driving. You know that already.

Your engine is still getting pushed, though. That can be tough on your car. See where this is going?

Some swear by revving up their engine during a jump start. A jump start is unique, though. When you rev your engine, your engine turns or “revs” which makes the alternator do the same. Once the alternator is on board, you have more electricity which equals more power.

Revving Warms Up Your Engine Too Fast

Some people also swear that revving their engine warms up their car faster.

It definitely will warm your engine up, but be careful. When you rev your car when it’s cold, it causes your engine’s temperature to change abruptly. That puts stress and unnecessary wear and tear on your engine.

Plus, the oil in your car isn’t warm yet either. If your oil isn’t warm, it doesn’t flow well. That forces more stress on your car to warm up AND move that oil efficiently. Don’t make your car choose.

Revving Your Engine Can Cause Valve Floats

In addition to temperature problems, revving a car engine can create a different valve float issue.

That means that the valve gets stuck in between open and closed. This will likely kill the engine and shut the vehicle down.

Revving Can Kill Your Connection Rod

What is your connection rod and why does this matter? Well, the connection rod is one of the most important parts of your car’s engine.

It connects your car’s crankshaft to its pistons. When revving a car’s engine, this can knock the connection rod out of place. If that happens, your engine will be thrown off and will make your car impossible to drive.

It’s important to avoid wear and tear before it does this type of damage to the connection rod and engine itself.

Revving Wastes Gas

It’s not surprising to hear that revving a car’s engine can be a big waste of gas. That can mean a big dent in your wallet if you aren’t careful.

When you rev your car engine, you cause your engine to work harder. This pulls more air in and pushes more fluids throughout your engine.

All of that takes gas, which means you might find yourself at the pump sooner than you expect.

Revving Makes Noise

Isn’t that the whole point, though? Maybe for some, but it’s clear that not everyone enjoys the sound of revving a car’s engine.

In fact, many communities have laws to regulate noise and “anti-idling.”

The Environmental Defense Fund notes that there are easy, better ways to warm up your car like easing into your drive. That will protect your car from that type of damage – the environment, too.

The Final Revv-elation

Revving a car engine might sound cool, but it’s not the best idea for your car engine. It can cause additional wear and tear, car engine damage, waste gas, and isn’t good for the environment. (Source: EPICVIN)