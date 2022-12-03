Coscharis Motors, AIICO, Tangerine Partner to Provide Premium Insurance

Coscharis Motors Plc, an automobile conglomerate in partnership with two leading automobile insurance firms AIICO Insurance Plc and Tangerine General Insurance are aligning to provide the Nigeria auto market with an unbeatable insurance premium on all the vehicle brands offered by the company.

As announced during a media parley at the head office of Coscharis Group, Lagos, the objective of the partnership is to provide existing and prospective customers of Coscharis, avenues to enjoy premium automobile after-sales service backed with risk protection from the underwriting companies, guaranteeing peace of mind at a minimal cost of 1.75 premium from the moment they purchase any Coscharis vehicle of their choice.

Welcoming the insurance partners and other guests at the launch, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, Coscharis Group’s General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, stated that the partnership was “an initiative from three great organisations to create value as key players in the automobile and insurance industries in Nigeria.”

Babarinde said, “The idea of a joint cost effective premium insurance was conceived by the three reputable brands to deliver multiple value for money when it comes to purchase of brand new vehicles with a robust opportunity to insure the vehicles at a very lucrative insurance premium rate that is compelling enough in the market.

“One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to provide existing and prospective customers of Coscharis, AIICO and Tangerine avenues to enjoy premium automobile after-sales service backed with risk protection from the underwriting companies, guaranteeing peace of mind at a minimal cost of 1.75% premium from the moment they purchase any vehicle of their choice from the Coscharis dealership.

“These three great brands have entered into this value-based collaboration in our quest to continuously offer the best value to our wide range of customers. With this integrated insurance package, we can guarantee our customers immediate insurance coverage at the time of vehicle purchase across all of Coscharis showrooms, as well as a quick and stress-free claims process should the need arise from either Tangerine or AIICO insurance respectively.

“With the tested and trusted pedigree of the three brands in their respective industries, this partnership clearly will deliver value for money with the insurance premium comprehensive cover for vehicle purchase in Nigeria. Going by the experience, expertise and capacity for underwriting this kind of business, both AIICO and Tangerine stand to compliment Coscharis Motors that has been a leading automobile dealership representing globally respected brands over decades in Nigeria. From this partnership, customers and prospects of Coscharis, Tangerine and AIICO brands stand to gain significantly with a well thought procedures to speed up the claims process and enjoy a seamless customer experience which include priority attention for necessary repairs or replacements. This ultimately delivers meeting our common customers’ needs in delivering cost savings and greater user experiences which significantly make insurance accessible and the journey to quality vehicle ownership and protection, a seamless experience.”

According to Mr. Piyush Srivastava, Head, Partnership & Alliance at AIICO, “We appreciate the trust reposed on us by the Coscharis Group, giving us this platform to bring on board our experience, expertise and capacity for underwriting this kind of business. From this partnership, Coscharis Motors’ clients stand to gain significantly. Among other backend processes in place, we have developed procedures to speed up the claims process and enjoy a seamless customer experience. In addition, customers are to get priority attention for necessary repairs or replacements.”

According to Gbenga Ilori, AIICO’s Head of Retail Business, “Our approach to business is built on a deep understanding of the markets we operate. This partnership illustrates our commitment to providing solutions to our identified needs.”

AIICO Insurance Plc., is a household name in insurance and has been in the underwriting business for nearly six decades and currently ranks highest by gross written premium in the industry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021). It provides life and health insurance, general insurance and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

While representing Tangerine General Insurance, Yewande Adewusi, Group Executive Director, Commercial. Tangerine emphasised that, “the partnership became necessary given the current socio-economic reality. We need to give support that automobile ownership is eased with all relevant assistance especially in areas of maintenance concerning untoward incidents.”

Tangerine is a leading technology and financial services platform in Africa that consistently goes the extra mile to improve the financial security of our consumers. By merging deep consumer insights and cutting-edge technology, we have built a range of carefully tailored products which improve the quality of your life.

“Our reliable financial service product offerings create and protect your wealth, guaranteeing you and your loved ones an enjoyable future.

“At Tangerine, our mission is to empower people and businesses across Africa to live financially secure lives through world-class comprehensive insurance & pensions solutions.”

