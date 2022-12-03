 BURSTING AT THE SEAMS

Emmanuel Udom’s administration is impacting the people, writes Daniel Abang

Cambridge dictionary defines execution as the act of doing or performing something, especially in a planned way. Execution connotes having a well set out plan, and carrying out what has been stated in the plan. In relation to leadership, it refers to putting into practice what is needed to accomplish your goals as a leader.

The major challenge facing leadership in Nigeria today is not the absence of beautifully crafted plans and strategies, neither is it the absence of the necessary human and natural resources; the major challenge is failure in execution of such plans, strategies, manifestoes, etc. What differentiates leaders who merely occupy leadership positions, from high performing leaders who are working is their ability to execute. An apt example of a working leader who is constantly executing his plans is Governor Gabriel Emmanuel Udom.

During his inaugural speech on May 29, 2015, he stated that part of his plan for the state is “To transform the economy of our state via industrialization and sustain public-private sector initiative, thereby opening up opportunities for growth and improved living standards… To continuously develop mobilize, and empower our women and the youths via planned and well-articulated welfare and capacity-building programmes,” among other promises.

In keeping with the above statement, the administration has completed the construction of a model skill development centre at Ikot Akpan Ndua, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA for training of youths and women in specialized skills. It has also created the Akwa Ibom Employment Scheme (AKEES) whose major goal is to promote entrepreneurship. The state has through Inter-Ministerial jobs, empowered numerous elders, youth and women.

Furthermore, as the working governor promised in his inaugural address to industrialize the state, he has kept to his words. In line with this, some of the ongoing and already completed job providing projects include the following: St. Gabriel Coconut Plantation and Refinery, Ibom Airlines (the first owned state airline in Nigeria), Uyo International Market, Tropicana Shoprite Mall, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty, Plywood Manufacturing Factory, Power plant, Jetty, Refinery, Gas processing plant, Waste to Wealth Plant.

Some of the other industries birthed and completed by the Udom led administration are Syringe Manufacturing Factory (largest in Africa), Pencil Production Factory, Toothpick Production Factory, Petroleum Tank Farm, Electric Digital Metering Solutions Manufacturing Factory. It should be noted that these industries have provided thousands of jobs for Akwa Ibomites. Little wonder that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, said “I’m impressed with the latest development in Akwa Ibom. Governor Udom has made me proud. Akwa Ibom is now a global village given prospective inflow of foreigners, who are coming to the state for three major reasons: business, tourism and hospitality.”

In terms of security, the Emmanuel Udom-led administration is committed to ensuring that Akwa Ibom is both peaceful and secure. In 2017, the Nigeria Police Force ranked Akwa Ibom as the lowest in crime index in Nigeria. Furthermore, the administration of the working governor donated 30 new patrol trucks to security agencies, in 2020.

In the agricultural sector alone, the efforts of the working governor led to the establishment of a large hybrid rubber nursery at Ebighi Anwa, Okobo L.G.A in partnership with Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria. The administration has also procured and distributed 30,000 Hybrid Plantain Suckers to 700 farmers as well as installed Maize Preservation/Shelling Machine at Nung Udoe. Further notable achievements include the establishment of the Ibom Green House, 600 hybrid plantain suckers and 1,000 pineapple suckers at the Horticulture Garden in Uyo LGA, amongst others. The Farm Manager of Ibom Green House, Mr. Ernest Awakessein, when interviewed, said “Ibom Green House has done a lot of employment directly and indirectly to Akwa Ibom People. As I talk to you now, we have nothing less than 70 staff working here in this farm on a daily basis, and are paid monthly, and that adds to the economy and household income of the people that we employ”.

The numerous achievements of the working Governor have not gone unnoticed by top leaders in Nigeria. During a private visit to the governor, former President Goodluck Jonathan expressed his joy at the quick pace of development in the state. He said, “From what we see and what we read, Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing well. This is a state that is growing, I have followed the pace of development here and I am quite pleased with the way the state is going. I know you as a young man, brilliant and competent young man that needs to be encouraged and I believe you will continue to grow”. Also, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State holds the opinion that Akwa Ibom is one of the best performing states in Nigeria. In his words, “God has really blessed Akwa Ibom by giving us someone like Governor Udom Emmanuel. As a person, I only identify with people whom I can benefit from through sharing of ideas. If I come to a place like this, and the leader is doing well, I don’t envy him; rather, I will ask questions that would encourage me to do better in my place. Governor Udom has touched on all the sectors that have moved Akwa Ibom not only forward, but as one of the best performing states in the country”.

In conclusion, as the eight- year tenure of Governor Udom draws to a close in May 2023, he will be fondly remembered for being a working governor; a ruthless executor, a man who matches up his words with action; a man who has touched the lives of millions of Akwa Ibomites. He will be remembered for being one who turned the state from a civil service state to an industrialized state, one who created the first state owned airline, one who led Akwa United FC to its first NPFL trophy; one who constructed hundreds of roads across the state; one who renovated dilapidated hospitals across the state. Kudos to the working governor.

Abang writes in from Abuja