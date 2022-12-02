Woman Busts Prostitution Ring in Lagos, Rescues Seven Girls

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Chief Security Officer, Amuwo Odofin, Festac Town Lagos State, Ms Angel Udeogalanya, has rescued seven girls from being trafficked to Ghana after she busted an international prostitution ring.

Udeogalanya, who is also the CEO of Angels Assurance Security Outfits Limited was said to have discovered the first girl, Onyinyechi, on Saturday morning, leading to the rescue of other girls from hotels in Festac Town.

Following their rescue, Udeogalanya and her staff were said to have arrested three of the alleged traffickers.

The suspects were further handed over to Area E Police Command, for transfer to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

One of the suspects, identified as Ejike, was accused of taking advantage of two of the girls several times before his arrest. The two girls are aged 14 and 16.

It was also learned that before the rescue of the girls, the first batch of girls and three boys had been moved from the hotels to Ghana via road.

The girls are said to be from Akwa-Ibom and Abia states, and were promised jobs as janitors in Lagos State, but were taken to Ghana for prostitution.

According to reports, the girls were told that the Ghanaian Cedi was higher in value than the Nigerian Naira, thus they would become rich within days of putting themselves to work.

The girls were housed in two different hotels and were locked in rooms. It was in those rooms that Ejike went to have sex with the two girls while he sexually assaulted the others.

The leader of the kingpin has been identified as Ebuka who has since been taken to his heels.

The Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the case would be transferred on the said day.