Plusworld Moves to Solve Roof Maintenance Problems

Kate Ejisu

A leading roofing company in Africa, Plusworld Roofing and Restoration, has introduced what is called Roof Asset Maintenance Programme (RAMP) to solve the financial, social and psychological problems caused by poor roof maintenance culture.

RAMP is a proactive one year renewable roof maintenance plan that provides building owners and facility managers the opportunity to effectively take ownership of their roof life cycle with the right expertise available to investigate the roofing assets to make informed decisions on maintenance and management which will result in a Long-term Capital Improvement Plan and a strategic step toward cost effective maintenance and management for all roofing assets.

RAMP allows an expert to evaluate comprehensively and

recommend solutions. The goal is to stabilize the client’s portfolio while using data and strategic planning to inform decisions on materials and long-term function.

Plusworld Roofing also introduced a 25-40 per cent reduction in future replacement costs due to overall life-cycle extension. There is also a 75 percent reduction in leak-related expenses, abs a 75 percent reduction in reactive repairs.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of Plusworld Roofing and Restoration, Dr John Igbaifua stressed the need for people to have a roofing maintenance plan to avoid unexpected problems.

According to Igbaifua, the roof is one of the most important elements in a building and must be maintained.

He added: “The reason why we have unplanned expenditures on our roof infrastructure is because we treat the roof as an out of sight out of mind thing.

“The roof is the most important element in a building. Besides playing it keys functions of protection from the weather, unauthorized access and esthetic.

“Some of us have lost vital documents, expensive appliances and goods in inventory to unexpected leaks in our facilities.

“You can imagine being woken up in the middle of the night by a leak in your bedroom, if you are not lucky directly above your bed.

“People need to embrace our new programme, RAMP which is affordable and cost effective to improve on your roof maintenance.

“Plusworld is offering a all inclusive solutions that many other roofing companies will want to suck their clients dry on. We are more concern about making people enjoy a longer lasting roofs through our RAMP.”