Permutations for Friday Fixtures 

The FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage draws to a close with an all-European showdown between Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.

If already-qualified Brazil do not lose to Cameroon in the section’s other final fixture, Serbia will advance to the round of 16 with a victory, while a draw will suffice for Switzerland, who will also secure progress with a win regardless of the result in the other game.

Ghana and Uruguay meet for only the second time, with their first encounter a dramatic 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final that the South American side won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, Ghana having missed a spot kick in the final minute of extra time.

Ghana has three points to Uruguay’s one in Group H and will be certain of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since that tournament in South Africa with a victory or a draw if Korea Republic fail to beat already-qualified section leaders Portugal.