Latest Headlines
Trump’s Complicating, Controversial Quest for 2024 Election
Osun Governorship Election Tribunal Resumes Sitting on Saturday
ADDRESSING VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Permutations for Friday Fixtures
The FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage draws to a close with an all-European showdown between Serbia and Switzerland in Group G.
- If already-qualified Brazil do not lose to Cameroon in the section’s other final fixture, Serbia will advance to the round of 16 with a victory, while a draw will suffice for Switzerland, who will also secure progress with a win regardless of the result in the other game.
- Ghana and Uruguay meet for only the second time, with their first encounter a dramatic 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final that the South American side won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, Ghana having missed a spot kick in the final minute of extra time.
- Ghana has three points to Uruguay’s one in Group H and will be certain of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since that tournament in South Africa with a victory or a draw if Korea Republic fail to beat already-qualified section leaders Portugal.
- Uruguay is yet to score in Qatar, but if they beat Ghana, they will still make it through to the round of 16 unless Korea Republic also win and maintain their superior goal difference. Uruguay have won their last three final group matches at the FIFA World Cup and are unbeaten at the tournament against African opponents.