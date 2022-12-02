EFCC Records 3,440 Convictions in 2022

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday disclosed that the commission had recorded 3,440 convictions on financial and cybercrimes across the country from January to November 2022.

The chairman of the commission, who was represented by the Kano Zonal Commander of the agency, Farouk Dogondaji, disclosed this yesterday in Kano while delivering a goodwill message during a one-day workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting organised by the EFCC for journalists.

Bawa also stated that the commission would work to ensure the enforcement of the Electoral Act as the 2023 general election approaches.

According to him, “In terms of prosecution of cases in court, I am glad to inform you that between January and November 25 this year, the EFCC has recorded 3,440 convictions. The potential for improvement is good as more ongoing cases are concluded in the remaining four weeks of the year.

“Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our laurels. We believe there is still a lot to be done, which is the reason we are actively seeking the support of all stakeholders, including the media.

“On our part, we are working in close collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. We will ensure that the Electoral Act is fully enforced and those who seek to influence voters through financial inducement are brought to justice.”

He described journalists as critical allies, who are at the workshop to improve their capacity to be able to help in the fight against cyber and financial crimes in the country.

While delivering her papers at the workshop on ‘Challenges of Prosecuting Economic and Financial Crimes in Nigeria’, the Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, Aisha Habib Tahar, gave a breakdown of both civil and criminal convictions achieved by the Kano zone of the commission.

She stated that they have had 160 criminal convictions losing only two and 180 civil convictions losing only one in Kano State.

Aisha added that this puts the conviction rates at over 90 percent.