Yahoo Boy Kills Girlfriend for Embezzling Booty

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command said that a 27-year -old cyber crime suspect, popularly called Yahoo Boy, Obeta John, has confessed for killing his girlfriend, Idowu Buhari, for allegedly holding on to money sent into her account by a client of the boy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed the concession of the suspect, in a statement.

He said the deceased was an HND1 Mass Communication student of Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, was arrested following a distress call received at Ode -Remo Divisional headquarters.

He said the police learnt that the suspect, who reside at No 3, Mojubade Compound, Eredu Ishara, locked himself and his girlfriend inside his room and had started beating the girl and hitting her head against the wall, and all efforts made to persuade him to open the door proved abortive .

He said: “Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode-remo Division, Fasogbon Olayemi, quickly led his men to the scene where they met the victim in the pool of her blood after forcing the door opened.

“The victim was quickly rushed to State Hospital Ishara,but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty.

“The suspect an indigene of Enugu State was promptly arrested and taken to custody.

“On interrogation, the suspect, informed the police that he is an internet fraudster, and that certain amount of money from one of his clients was paid into the account of his late girlfriend which she refused to relinquish to him.

“He stated further that it was the argument over the said money that led to scuffle between them which eventually led to the death of the girl.”

The PPRO, said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and prosecution.