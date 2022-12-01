  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Sahara Foundation Empowers African Social Entrepreneurs

Sahara Foundation, the personal and corporate social responsibility vehicle for Sahara Group has announced the award of $5000 each as seed funding to African social innovators who have successfully completed its 2022 Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) Fellowship programme.

The beneficiaries of the seed funding include Ayilara Assurance Oluchi, CEO of OnePad Reusable Pad, Nigeria; Lamin Ceesay, CEO of Karakunku Farm, the Gambia; Aminu Moses Rex, CEO Delfak Nigeria Ltd; Claude Albert Moghomaye, CEO, Bertec, Cameroon; Michael Osumune, CEO, Moon Innovations, Nigeria; Adeyemi Tunde, Ceo, D-Olivette Global Enterprise, Nigeria and Olawale Thompson, CEO, Planet Savers Global Ltd, Nigeria.

Other beneficiaries include James Thuch Madhier, South-Sudan; Ligare Allan, Kenya; Siwelwa Lazarous, Zambia; and Gerasia Laurent Andrea, Tanzania.

The three-month Fellowship was organized by Sahara Foundation in collaboration with LEAP AFRICA, a youth-focused leadership development nonprofit organization; and Impact Amplifier, a social enterprise that accelerates the investment readiness, growth and capital provision of high impact, innovative social enterprises in Africa.

The objective of the Fellowship is to better equip African social entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skill sets required to build sustainable businesses, capable of addressing the continent’s challenges. Faced with challenges such as inadequate energy, waste management, unemployment, poverty, climate challenges occasioned by drought, flooding, extreme heat etc. These African social innovators are helping to address Africa’s social economic issues with their business models.

