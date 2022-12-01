Osun Assembly Urges Adeleke to Allow Status Quo on LGs

•Labour pledges support for new administration

•Remain focused, clergy urges governor

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The State of Osun House of Assembly, has disagreed with Governor Ademola Adeleke over the local government administration, urging him to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the appeal on the judgement of the federal high court.

The assembly has, therefore, congratulated the governor on his inauguration as the sixth executive governor of the State.

This comes labour leaders in the state have pledged support for the Adeleke administration, describing him as a comrade.

Also, an Osun-based Clergyman, Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw, has enjoined Adeleke to be focused on his agenda in order to surprise the people of the state with his performance.

The Osun Assembly on Tuesday had responded to recent events in the state, stating that the legislative arm, which was saddled with the responsibility of lawmaking, only disagreed with the Governor on matters of law.

Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, while briefing members of the Assembly on the outcome of the private meeting he held with Adeleke, stated that there existed a mutual understanding that the house would be carried along on matters that concerned the legislature.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi, the speaker held that the position of the Assembly was purely from the point of law and not in anyway antagonizing the Executive arm of government.

On the issue of LG administration, Owoeye informed the plenary of a notice of appeal against the decision of a Federal High Court judgment served on the 7th Assembly.

The House, thereby, resolved that the issue should be left to the court of law, ordering a status quo on all council administrations, pending the exhaustion on all legal means.

Also, at a meeting with labour, Adeleke reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritize the welfare of workers in the state, declaring a new dawn for workers in the employment of the state civil service.

“Let me assure you that I will be open and friendly to workers. So, workers have a friend in this government, and not only will we listen to you, but do our best to make sure they are addressed,” the Governor noted.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, had assured workers of the administration’s readiness to collaborate with them in moving the state forward, calling for support of the civil service in serving the people of the state.

Responding on behalf of the labour leaders, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman, Comrade Adekola Adebowale, appreciated the governor for the interactive session, saying it conveyed how much importance the new administration placed on civil servants in the state.

“Let the governor be assured that workers in the state will support him fully and in fact, give him the support that no other government in the history of the state has ever enjoyed,” Adebowale said.

Also, speaking at this year African 24hrs marathon praise, Bamilaw noted that the only way Adeleke could achieve was to combine his wisdom with others in order to succeed in the task ahead.

“Governor Adeleke needs to surprise opposition and his supporters with his performance if he wants to have head way in governance. Nobody thought you could be Governor of Osun State, therefore, try to surprise Osun people with quality performance, because some people said you cannot perform but surprise them with focus on your agenda, as expectations is much,” he said.

A human rights organisation, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), has applauded Adeleke, for obeying the court judgement on the reversal of the name of the state from the ‘State of Osun’ to ‘Osun State’ to be on the same page with the other states of the federation.

The rights group also commended him for implementing last Thursday’s judgement of the Federal High Court of Osogbo Judicial Division, nullifying the October 15th, 2022 council election conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) in flagrant disobedience to Court order.