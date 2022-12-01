Noah’s Ark, X3M Ideas Shine at 2022 LAIF Awards

Raheem Akingbolu

It was a night of honours, recognition and celebration of creative excellence at the 2022 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards, where Noah’s Ark Communications and X3M Ideas stole the limelight.

The award ceremony, organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), themed “All Ideas are Welcome” which took place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw Noah’s Ark emerge 2022 Agency of the Year, winning 50 medals – 9 Gold, 18 Silver, and 23 Bronze.

The winner was closely trailed by X3M Ideas who came second on the medals table with a medal haul of eight Gold, 11 Silver, and four Bronze, while Insight Publicis and Dentsu MCGarryBowen Limited, emerged third and fourth, respectively. Insight Publicis won 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze, while Dentsu MCGarryBowen Limited got 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and five Bronze.

Speaking at the event, the Director General, Advertising Regulation Council of Nigeria, ARCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo applauded AAAN for keeping the flag of creativity flying through the sustenance of the LAIF Awards noting that the event has become the biggest showcase of creativity in the West African sub-region.