Lady with Partial Stroke Seeks Financial Help

Rebecca Ejifoma

A Nigerian, Edoamaowo Udeme Akpan, who is currently down with a partial stroke, is in dire need of financial assistance to save her life.

Akpan, who was admitted at the National Hospital Abuja a few weeks ago, said coughing up medical bills has been rather tough.

“I thought I could manage it alone. But honestly, it is hard on me and my husband. Medical bills are high,” she lamented.

She, therefore, pleaded with kind hearted Nigerians to come to her rescue.

Donations can be made to her Ecobank account 4872066042, Edoamaowo Udeme Akpan. She can also be reached via 08034011161