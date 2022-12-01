Bauchi Govt Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage for Civil Servants on G7, Above

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the implementation of the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 National Minimum Wage for the state civil servants on Grade 07 and above at both state and local government levels with effect from December 1, 2022.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Servicom Matters Bureau, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Sani Umar, and made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

The statement added that the governor also approved the implementation of the financial benefit on staff promotions in both the state and local government services with effect from December 1, 2022.

He stated that the government is assiduously working towards domesticating the Harmonized Retirement Age for teachers in both primary and secondary schools in the state.

The permanent secretary explained that at the inception of the present administration in May 2019, a number of measures were introduced with a view to generating and maintaining an authenticated clean nominal and payroll to both the state and local government services.

Umar said the purpose was to block all leakages in salary administration and free resources in order to pave way for the employment of more youths and perform other development projects in the state.

He reiterated the determination of the present administration to improve the welfare of the civil servants and cushion the effects of the present economic hardship.

Umar, therefore, urged the civil servants to reciprocate the kind gesture of the government by rededicating themselves for efficient service delivery.