Teenager Wins MTN mPulse Spelling Bee, Gets N2.5m Scholarship

Funmi Ogundare​

A student of Intimacy with Christ International School,​ Mararaba, Nasarawa State, Miss Kate Ene David, 14, weekend, emerged winner of the 2022​ fifth edition of the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition, aimed at​ promoting digital literacy, academic excellence and empowering the nation’s education sector.

She defeated​ over 11,000 students who participated in the competition to become MTN Nigeria CEO for a day and assume leadership of Africa’s largest telecommunication network.

In addition, David was awarded a N2.5 million scholarship, a laptop, a smartphone, and​ an MTN goody bag.​ MTN will also present a N350,000 grant and state-of-the-art ICT devices to her English teacher and school, respectively.

The first, second and third runners-up, Divine Capable​ Agbo​ from Intimacy with Christ International School, Nasarawa,​ Rejoice Okechukwu​ representing Glorious Covenant School, Rivers, Ann Daniel, a student of Glorious Covenant School Rivers, and other finalists received prizes worth over N5.7 million.

Speaking at the grand finale, held at the organisation’s head office in Lagos,​ ​the​ MTN Nigeria Chief Marketing Officer, Adia Sowho, congratulated the top 20 contestants saying that the initiative presented a platform for them to develop and maximise their potential.

Sowho explained that​ “promoting digital education is one way in which we can encourage people to embrace the digital space and enjoy the benefits and convenience that come with it.”​

She added, “This is why MTN mPulse continues to engage with young people through the website, which has a vast variety of educational content, enabling them to learn, play and shine.”

MTN Nigeria’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Esther Akinnukawe, commended the finalists for making it to the finals, saying, “Congratulations to Kate for emerging the champion. I want to thank and commend every participant for showing up. Showing up is a winning quality, and I admire your courage in standing in front of the audience to represent yourself, your parent, and your school. We are thrilled to have such a large turnout, and we are more confident to carry on this educative initiative.”

The winner, Miss​ Kate Ene David, said the journey “has never been easy, but I studied a lot.”