  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Eniola Edun: Promoting Gaming in Marketing Communications, Tech Mix

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Nseobong Okon-Ekong 

Widely described as a brand-building enthusiast who has recorded many successes with an outstanding product launch that wowed audiences and left clients with remarkable experiences for close to one decade, Eniola Edun has followed her passion for gaming where she is working with equally enthusiastic partners to set new standards.

As the CEO and cofounder of Africa’s leading gaming platform, Gamr, she is committed to helping gamers discover and organise tournaments, build communities, increase viewership and get rewarded while projecting Africa’s talents to the world.  

She cultivated an interest in gaming from a previous assignment as TechPlus Nigeria’s general manager. While performing that duty, Edun was the head of a team that produced one of Africa’s largest tech events.  

Edun is in the vanguard of those who made it possible for the tech-savvy youth population to take more than a passing interest in Esports by bringing together all the thought leaders in related industries, including gamers, innovators and investors. She is also the cofounder of AWARRI, a robotics and AI startup.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.