Eniola Edun: Promoting Gaming in Marketing Communications, Tech Mix

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Widely described as a brand-building enthusiast who has recorded many successes with an outstanding product launch that wowed audiences and left clients with remarkable experiences for close to one decade, Eniola Edun has followed her passion for gaming where she is working with equally enthusiastic partners to set new standards.

As the CEO and cofounder of Africa’s leading gaming platform, Gamr, she is committed to helping gamers discover and organise tournaments, build communities, increase viewership and get rewarded while projecting Africa’s talents to the world.

She cultivated an interest in gaming from a previous assignment as TechPlus Nigeria’s general manager. While performing that duty, Edun was the head of a team that produced one of Africa’s largest tech events.

Edun is in the vanguard of those who made it possible for the tech-savvy youth population to take more than a passing interest in Esports by bringing together all the thought leaders in related industries, including gamers, innovators and investors. She is also the cofounder of AWARRI, a robotics and AI startup.