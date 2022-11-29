Lawmakers Make U-turn, to Consider Motion on INEC Offices’ Attacks

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on the motion seeking the condemnation of attacks on offices and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in several states.

The lawmakers had last week stepped down the motion, which was sponsored by Hon. Oluga Taiwo.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary, had hinged the decision on the fact that there’s a similar motion in that regard already passed and a committee is expected to submit its report anytime soon.

But at plenary Tuesday, Oluga

raised a point of order pertaining to the motion, noting that another INEC office was razed by fire weekend.

While noting that the constant arson is detrimental to the preparation for the fast approaching 2023 general election, Oluga insisted that there is need for the matter to be thoroughly discussed and a speedy resolution passed.

Contributing in support, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), called for a decisive action by the House, saying that the situation is becoming worrisome.

Corroborating Okechukwu’s statement, Hon. Nkem Abonta (PDP, Abia) warned that if the issue is not put to an end, the nation will be inviting anarchy.

He said: “The issue is topical, necessary. I want to believe we have a similar motion but the report is not out. She wants to present this motion based on the intending danger. The burning of INEC offices is a threat to our democracy, therefore I think something urgent must be done because we may come tomorrow and hear another one is burnt. I implore we allow her to present this motion so we can discuss it and make suggestions and resolve on something that must be done. If this is not put to an end, we are inviting anarchy.”

Reacting, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, sought to know if there was really a similar motion in that regard.

Responding, the Chairman, Rules and Business, Hon. Hassan Fulata, said he’s not aware and pleaded that his committee should be allowed between now and Wednesday find out whether there was such a motion.

In his ruling, Gbajabiamila while directing Fulata to relist the motion for debate Wednesday, lamented that no INEC office is secure.

The Speaker said: “Whether the similar matter was sent to an ad hoc committee or not, that committee has not done its work and hereby discharged. One thing for sure is that INEC offices are not secured. Her motion shouldn’t be based on her facts but rather based on burning of the INEC offices.

“It seems the chairman business and rules is not aware that we set up any motion in that regard so we will go with that. So Hon. Fulata put it in the order paper tomorrow (Wednesday) so we will have to debate it. It’s a very important motion.”