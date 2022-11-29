Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Indian Citizen 

An Indian citizen, Mr Chandra Singh, was on Thursday dragged before an Ikeja High Court over an alleged N816 million fraud by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Mr Singh is facing a 19-count charge bordering on bribery and retention of stolen property. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, prayed the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre, following his not-guilty plea.

“We are also ready to open trial and have witnesses in court”, she said.

The prosecution alleged the Defendant, on or before January 1, 2021, whilst in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd, solicited indirectly to confer an undue advantage for his company CVN Engineering Ltd, so that he influences his employees to award the supply of cost N365 million to CVN Engineering Ltd.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the Defendant solicited indirectly to confer an undue advantage for his company Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd, so that he influenced his employee to award the supply of cost N451 million to Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd.

The Prosecution also submitted that the Defendant dishonestly retained the sum of 4,150 USD,mbelonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Hassan Olanrewaju, informed the court of the bail application for the Defendant, and requested a short adjournment to enable him to prepare for the trial.

“I was only served with the amended information and proof of evidence this morning in court, and it will only be fair to be given time to prepare”,

Olanrewaju said.

The alleged offences violated Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and Section 83 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

Justice Ismail Ijelu remanded the Defendant in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, and adjourned the case until November 30 for the hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.