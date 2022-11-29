FG Mulls Regional Summit on Farmers-Herders Conflict Dec. 12

•Advises Nigerian travellers to US, Europe to be cautious of thieves

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The federal government has said it was planning to hold a regional summit in Abuja on December 12 to adopt a common approach to addressing the farmers-herders conflict.

This is as the government has issued a new travel advisory, warning Nigerian travellers in the United States and the UK, some of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly, in the high street of Oxford to take extra precaution and avoid being robbed of their belongings.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the fifth edition of the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series’.

He described ranching as the easiest way to containing the farmers-herders’ clashes in the country, adding the federal government was doing everything possible to contain the perennial farmers-herders strife that has often resulted in the loss of lives and property.

He said the federal government had embarked on an advocacy, strengthening Agro-Rangers and effective synergy among other security agencies to create a conducive environment for farmers in the rural communities.

Abubakar said President Muhammadu Buhari had also signed into law the National Agricultural Development Fund 2022, which would provide additional source of funding for the agricultural sector apart from budgetary allocation.

The minister, therefore, called on farmers in rural communities to form cooperative societies and approach the ministry for support or intervention.

In his opening address, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, noted that the advisory on theft was imperative given that Nigerians were often robbed of their belongings especially money and international passports in Europe and the US.

He lamented that the incidents had reached an increasingly high rate and therefore, the need for the advice.

“We have, therefore, decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings. This is not your typical travel advisory.

“Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians, who may be visiting the affected parts of the world,” Mohammed said.