Abiodun: I’ll Demolish Cultists’ Abode If Discovered

James Sowole in Akure

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the weekend, warned that his administration, would pull down houses, serving as haven for cultists and their activities in the state.

The governor gave the warning following recent cultism-related killings in Iperu-Remo and its environs, at the 2022 Akesan Day Celebration held at the Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu-Remo.

Abiodun reinforced the warning that his administration, would not tolerate cultism and its attendant criminal activities, declaring that government, would not spare anyone caught in the act.

He enjoined the Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, Oba Idowu Basibo and chiefs of the town to call a meeting and discuss ways of nipping the evil act in the bud.

The governor also urged parents to rein in their children as government would not condone a situation, where few individuals would give the state a bad name.

“As at today, our state is regarded as the most peaceful in Nigeria. The reason why investors are trooping into our state is because apart from having good roads, we have adequate security.”

“But there are some people, who call themselves cultists. They go about killing themselves and harassing people.

“I call on our Royal Father as our leader, to please call a town hall meeting and discuss this issue, because if I hear anymore of this, I will pull down the house they live in. Our state is very peaceful and it will remain so.”

He described Ogun as a peaceful state with resourceful people, stating that the Akesan Day celebration was meant to showcase and celebrate the history and rich culture of the Iperu people, who have continue to play important role in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

He, however, attributed the success of the celebration to the support and cooperation of all sons and daughters of the town whom he described as intelligent, dependable, honest and resourceful.

Chairman of the event, Mr. Ayo Ojuroye, in his remarks, noted that the current administration has through its achievements in the provision of infrastructure, redrawn the map of the state to be an industrial hub of the country.

In his speech, the Alaperu said the town has benefited from the three and a half years of the present administration in the area of road construction, renovation of schools and health centres and the new 2,000 Hall, pleading with the governor to include street light on the new Sagamu-Iperu-Ode-Sapaade road to add to its beauty.