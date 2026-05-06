GMYT Fashion Academy Records Milestone, Admits 21 Emerging Entrepreneurs

GMYT Fashion Academy on Monday, May 4, 2026, inducted 21 budding entrepreneurs, marking another milestone in its drive to nurture young talents and promote socio-economic development through fashion and enterprise.



The induction ceremony, held amid excitement and high expectations, reflects the academy’s sustained commitment to the vision of its Managing Director, Dr (Princess) Kelechi Oghene, who has continued to champion youth empowerment and capacity building in the fashion industry.



Speaking at the event, Oghene described the induction as a defining moment for the new entrants, urging them to remain focused and passionate as they begin their journey in the fashion world.



She noted that the ceremony, themed “Beyond the Fashion Industry,” was designed to broaden the perspectives of participants, equipping them not only with creative skills but also with entrepreneurial knowledge.

“The induction is an inspiring moment for these young people to pursue their passion and prepare for the next phase of their careers,” she said.



Oghene also shared her personal journey into the fashion industry, highlighting her dedication to excellence and continuous learning. According to her, her training at institutions such as Lagos Business School, London College of Fashion, Harvard Business School, Massachusetts, and Modus Fashion Academy, Dubai, played a pivotal role in shaping her expertise.



“My journey in the fashion industry has been marked by an unwavering resolve for excellence. Fashion has always been my passion, which I cultivated through education and practical experience,” she said.



She attributed her early inspiration to her late mother, a seamstress and serial entrepreneur, noting that this foundation ignited her desire to make meaningful contributions to the industry and inspire others.

Oghene further explained that GMYT, an acronym for “God’s Might,” has grown to become a leading fashion academy in West Africa, a feat she said is evident in the quality of its alumni over the years.



She emphasised that the institution remains committed to raising a new generation of entrepreneurs through skill acquisition and business development in fashion, with a broader goal of creating employment opportunities for millions of women and youths globally.



The event also featured contributions from industry experts, including Amb. (Dr) Ekwutoziam Ogwus Chinedu, Jennifer Ezebodo, and Mounfik Raiyan Abu, who delivered insightful sessions aimed at inspiring and equipping the inductees.



The ceremony concluded on a high note, with the new entrants expressing optimism and readiness to embrace the opportunities ahead, as they begin their journey within the academy.