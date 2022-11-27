  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas’ Sense of Fellow Feeling

Again, amiable Prophetess Olufunmi Lucas showed her sense of fellow feeling a few days ago when she splashed cash on some widows and other indigent members of the society during her birthday celebration this year.

The day began with a prayer and praise session at the Mountain of Miracles Prayer Ground in Ilara, Epe, Lagos State. It was followed by donations to widows and the needy in the environs.

Speaking during the occasion, Prophetess Lucas, who was supported by her husband, Bishop Obafemi Lucas, said a sum of N14.11 Million had been earmarked for touching lives.

In attendance at the event anchored by Woli Arole and Gboyega Lawal, were Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya; Hon. Tokunbo Wahab; Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo and his wife, Bolanle; Mrs. Folashade Adesoyi; Mrs. Bukola Alli-Balogun and Sekinat Elegushi.

The guests were treated to pulsating music by Yinka Ayefele.

